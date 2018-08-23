WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Gone From WWE, Reason For Triple H Returning On ‘Raw,’ Per ‘PW Insider’

The era of the beast is over in WWE.

On Sunday night, Roman Reigns finally got the best of Brock Lesnar and defeated him for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Lesnar had held onto the title for a record-breaking reign, but it is now over and it appears as if his time with the company is as well. As all fans noticed, Lesnar was not on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and that brought about the return of Triple H in two situations which are related.

According to PW Insider, Brock Lesnar is done with WWE and his current run is officially over. That’s not to say that he won’t return one day as “the door is open,” but he is focusing on his MMA career and heading back to UFC so he can fight in the Octagon.

Even though there had been months of reports that Lesnar would appear on the Raw after SummerSlam, PW Insider states that he was never scheduled to be there. WWE had been advertising Lesnar for the episode on Monday up until Sunday, but he obviously never showed.

The thing is, he wasn’t supposed to show.

Since this week’s Raw ended, there have been rumors floating around that Triple H gave his promo on Raw to replace a segment for Lesnar and Paul Heyman. It appears as if there is no truth to those rumors at all.

Triple H was filling the gap on Raw with his promo. https://t.co/CC6cHxI6Da — Sportskeeda Wrs'ling (@SKProWrestling) August 22, 2018

Sportskeeda broke down the rumor that Triple H returned to Monday Night Raw to replace the Brock Lesnar segment that didn’t happen. It appears as if that wasn’t the case at all and Triple H cutting a promo on his final match against The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down was always on the schedule.

All of Raw went off just as planned except for one thing and that was Dolph Ziggler facing Dean Ambrose instead of Drew McIntyre being in the match. Triple H’s promo was always meant to be on the show to help promote the big October show in Australia.

Everything in the SummerSlam main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns went exactly as WWE planned. That loss was Lesnar’s last match in WWE for the time being, but he and the company parted ways on good terms which leaves a future return possible.

Brock Lesnar’s long title reign with the WWE Universal Championship came to an end at SummerSlam and his run in WWE ended on the same night. He was never actually scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw and Triple H returning to give an emotional promo was always the plan. Rumors have been swirling, but it appears as if the majority of them have no real truth as back-up.