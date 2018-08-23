Kevin Spacey Once Again Under Investigation For Sexual Assault

Actor Kevin Spacey is under investigation again after another allegation of sexual assault has surfaced. According to People, the case was sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. The case is under review, and reps for Spacey have yet to comment.

The allegation comes nearly a year after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual assault. Rapp alleges that Spacey, who was 26 at the time, made “inappropriate sexual advances” to Rapp, who was then only 14.

Spacey’s response to Rapp’s accusations garnered much criticism, as the actor addressed Rapp’s accusations and then came out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” said Spacey.

In November, the actor entered a treatment facility. He has not been out in public since. Shortly after the allegations, it was announced that the show House of Cards, in which he starred as politician Frank Underwood, would be returning for one final season, and would not feature Spacey’s character, but instead focus on Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood.

Over the last year, several more people have come forward with allegations of assault on the part of Spacey. In April, an allegation of assault believed to have taken place in October of 1992 was sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for investigation. In July, at least three more people came forward, alleging that Spacey assaulted them in England in separate attacks occurring in “Westminster in 1996, in Lambeth in 2008 and in Gloucester in 2013,” respectively.

Actor Roberto Cavazos, who has starred in several productions at the London Theatre, said that while he has had a few encounters with Spacey, he also knew of many actors “who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.'” He added that Spacey’s behavior was “so common that it turned into a (very bad) joke amongst us.”

Though officials have not confirmed that Spacey has been charged with any crime, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said that “Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating six separate, male-on-male alleged sexual assaults that match the dates connected to Spacey.”

Spacey’s attorney could not be reached for comment.