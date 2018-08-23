Sara Sampaio Showers Outdoors In Costa Rica Rocking Skimpy One-Piece Bathing Suit In Latest Instagram Shot

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio shared some revealing photos from her recent vacation on Instagram, including a snap taken in an outdoor shower.

Sara Sampaio, the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel is taking some time off from her busy work schedule to relax in Costa Rica — but simply being on vacation did not stop the Portuguese supermodel from sharing photos on her Instagram account in which she shows off her bikini body — and even rinses off under a rustic, bamboo outdoor shower.

Already a 10-year veteran of the fashion industry, Sampaio got her big break at age 16, winning a modeling competition, according to The Independent newspaper. Since then, she has not only landed a spot as a VS Angel, but has also won a coveted place in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in both 2014 and 2015, and became the spokesmodel for MoroccanOil, along with numerous runway modeling and photo shoot assignments.

But in her latest Instagram snaps, she appears to have found her bliss in Costa Rica, captioning one shot in which she is seen relaxing poolside at a quite beach resort, “Might stay here forever.” In just the first seven hours that the shot, in which Sampaio lounges in a blue bikini, the snap collected 228,674 likes.

Sampaio posts the Instagram pictures so that her fans know that her modeling photos are no more than an illusion, according to a story about her in The Daily Mail. “I’ve been doing this job for almost 10 years so I know how my body looks good from different angles,” she said. “But I don’t look like that in real life.”

In her second Instagram post from Costa Rica on Wednesday, Sampaio struck a sultry pose in a white one-piece, as she seemingly prepared to head to the nearby beach after cleaning off in an outdoor shower.

Sampaio has had to deal with some of the typical controversies that professional models must confront, being forced juts last month to deny that her famously full lips are the result of plastic surgery.

“Funny story, when I was a kid I used to hate my lips, cause all my best friends in school had brown eyes and thin lips, and when your a kid all you want is to be like everyone else! Well now I really love them!” Sampaio wrote in a question and answer session with her fans, as quoted by StyleCaster.

But one revelation made by Sampaio recently was far from typical. On her Instagram account she posted a “story” revealing that she suffers from a mental health condition known as Trichotillomania, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“For those who don’t know what it is, it’s also known as a hair pulling disorder. It’s an impulse control disorder characterised by a long term urge that results in the pulling out of one’s hair,” she wrote. In Sampaio’s case, the condition causes her to compulsively pull at her eyebrows, resulting in large gaps that she must fill in with a an eyebrow pencil, she said.