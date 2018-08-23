‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Daryl Dixon Will Get A New Weapon Of Choice

Get ready for a change in pace as Daryl Dixon trades in his crossbow.

For many fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead, when you think of Daryl Dixon, you also have to think about his iconic weapon: the crossbow. Over the course of eight seasons Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, has used his crossbow to kill many walkers. In that time, some fans have wondered why the zombie apocalypse survivor uses a weapon that is so slow to load considering some of the tight situations he’s been involved in. Usually, others around him have resorted to using guns for their practicality in these sorts of high-pressure situations. Still, Daryl continues to load his crossbow.

However, Cinema Blend has now revealed that in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, it seems that Daryl will finally be handing in his trusty crossbow for a weapon that is much more practical when fighting the undead.

The Walking Dead‘s new showrunner Angela Kang has revealed that Daryl Dixon will trade in his crossbow for a couple of wicked knives when Season 9 premieres in October.

“Norman [Reddus] helped to custom design a pair of knives that he can use for two-handed combat,” Kang explained. “They’re saw-backed Bowie knives with finger rings that allow you to quickly twirl the knives into different positions (you can grip them in either direction).”

So far, AMC has not yet released any images of Daryl Dixon with his new knives. So, fans will likely have to wait until the Season 9 premiere to get their first glimpse of his new weapons.

Gene Page / AMC

Kang did admit that the problem of loading a crossbow quickly makes it a difficult weapon in general. They also decided that Daryl Dixon needed “a good secondary weapon for hand-to-hand fighting,” since a crossbow is generally difficult to reload in a hurry or in confined areas.

In addition, it seems there will be a pared-back approach to weapons in general in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

“Characters are being more stingy with their bullets this year,” Angela Kang revealed.

This is likely thanks to the fact that they have exhausted all locations that might have contained bullets prior to the zombie apocalypse. Added to the mix is the massive use of weapons during the All Out War between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) seen Season 8, leading to a massive depletion of bullets.

Cinema Blend also speculates that viewers may get to see more hand-to-hand combat without weapons in the upcoming season. However, fans will just have to tune into Season 9 to find out for sure.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.