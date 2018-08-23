Bethenny Frankel: Her Relationships With Each ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Castmate, Explained

The 10th season of Real Housewives of New York City was challenging for Bethenny Frankel, whose relationships with her fellow cast members have had some pretty spectacular ups and downs. People reports on her relationships with all her fellow housewives, Carole Radziwil, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer.

“It’s a little bit difficult,” she told People in May. “The whole season was a little bit challenging for me, truthfully. Working so much, I’ve filmed [other] television shows and I’m a mom, which is very important to me, obviously — and I just cracked at the end of the season. I’m not used to that either, so it’s a very different, unsettling season for me.”

With the impending reunion, many fans of RHONY are wondering: Where does Bethenny stand with her former besties (and in some cases, former acquaintances or even enemies).

First up, Carole Radziwill. The pair have had one of the show’s most iconic friendships, standing the test of time through many seasons. However, this season was strained. Frankel was focused on her B Strong relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and felt Radziwill was more interested in spending time with Mortimer and parties. For her part, Radziwill grew upset with Frankel for insulting her boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, and taking digs at her and their relationship behind her back. Tense onscreen moments followed, but they seemed on good terms at the end of the season. When the season aired, however, it caused issues to flare back up and Radziwill has left the show, saying she is “glad to leave frenemies behind.”

While her long-time friendship with Radziwill seems to be well and truly crumpled, Frankel did manage to strengthen bonds with de Lesseps this season, which was surprising for some. In the past, Frankel has called de Lesseps a snake and a slut, but this season, the two shared some sweet moments and Frankel helped the latter check into an alcohol rehab treatment center.

With Ramona Singer, nothing has changed. The two are still at odds, with Singer calling Bethenny a “bully,” but maybe this season will surprise us? After all, her relationship with Sonja Morgan has changed drastically since Season 8, when she wanted nothing to do with her. Now the two are close.

Things are fraught with Dorinda Medley, whom Frankel has accused of having a drinking problem. With Tinsley Mortimer, Frankel prefers to keep things professional. The two aren’t close but get along well enough, even with Mortimer stating she is “Team Carole.”