‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady Returns To Salem, Will Gets His Memory Back

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 23, reveal that the Brady family is in for some major surprises.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see fan-favorite character Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) return to Salem on Thursday.

As many fans will remember, Sami Brady hasn’t been seen in Salem since leaving shortly after it was revealed that her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), was alive. Will had lost his memory and did not remember his mother, and the two butted heads.

Sami decided to let Will be and return to her life and three other children. However, she’ll come back to town with a bang on Thursday as she literally crashes into her mother Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) wedding to the love of her life, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Sami is said to be bringing some major drama with her when she returns home, and fans will likely see it all go down at John and Marlena’s wedding towards the end of the week.

Meanwhile, as Sami Brady returns to Salem, her son, Will Horton, will have a huge breakthrough. Will has been without his memory for years. He does not remember anything about his former life in Salem, or his marriage to ex-husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Will doesn’t even remember the daughter he shares with Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus).

However, all of that is about to change. Suddenly, Will will find himself being flooded with memories of his past life, which likely means that Days of Our Lives fans will see him remember the epic love he shared with Sonny. Will and Sonny have been growing very close lately, and although Sonny has told his former husband that he still has feelings for him, Will insists that he loves Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

Sadly, since Will’s memories are returning to him, it looks like his romance with Paul may be headed out the door. Will and Sonny’s love story doesn’t seem to be over just yet, and Days of Our Lives viewers are gearing up for the epic reunion they’ve been waiting years to see.

In addition to Sami and Will’s big moments on Days of Our Lives this week, John and Marlena’s wedding will finally start. The wedding has been hyped up, and viewers will see a ton of fan-favorite characters gather to witness the nuptials. However, it seems that things are about to go very wrong for the couple on their special day.

