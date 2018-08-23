Kimberly Guilfoyle Had Donald Trump Jr. Speak To Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom About Hair Products

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is known for being outspoken. It comes as no surprise that trait would extend to her relationships as well. According to the San Jose Mercury News, the 49-year-old connected her current boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr, and her ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, on the phone and suggested they talk about hair.

“Gav’s hair is slicked back and Don’s hair is slicked back,” said Guilfoyle, in an interview with the Post. She also said that she teased Newsom, who is currently running as the Democratic candidate for governor of California, saying that she’d send Trump Jr. out to campaign against him. Guilfoyle added that she’s “fully recovered from San Francisco,” referring to the city’s brand of left-wing politics. Though she once served as the city’s first lady, Guilfoyle has long held more conservative views.

She began working at Fox News in 2006, where she and President Trump, then a businessman and host of The Apprentice, met frequently at social engagements. Trump Jr., who is nine years her junior, was introduced to Guilfoyle at a party. She added that their friendship grew because “her son Ronan, with her second husband Eric Villency, went to the same school as Kai, the oldest of Trump Jr.’s five children with estranged wife Vanessa.” The pair began seeing each other just two months after Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce.

When Guilfoyle left Fox News in July, there was much speculation about the reason. As the New York Times reported, sources say that Guilfoyle was terminated from Fox News due to “inappropriate workplace behavior.” After her departure, she became vice chairwoman of the pro-Trump PAC America First Action. Guilfoyle has been a Trump supporter since he announced his candidacy in 2015. When she met him in the White House, she was greeted with a big, welcoming handshake.

Guilfoyle’s affection for Trump Jr. is evident. In an interview with Breitbart News, the former Fox News anchor gushed about her boyfriend. As she told host Alex Marlow, she feels Trump Jr. is “the No. 1 up-and-coming political figure on the right.”

“(Trump Jr.) has a compelling political voice. He’s incredibly bright,” she said. She also added that Trump Jr.’s political prowess rivals that of Gavin Newsom, whom she divorced in 2006.

“So obviously, that wasn’t the best match for me,” Guilfoyle said, referring to Newsom’s stances on gun control and his critique of President Trump. “But I think I got it right this time.”