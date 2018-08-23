‘Teen Mom OG’ Feud: Cheyenne Floyd And Corey Wharton Are ‘Furious’ MTV Is Only Promoting Bristol Palin

Cheyenne Floyd and Corey Wharton haven't been mentioned by MTV at all.

Cheyenne Floyd and Corey Wharton are reportedly “furious” that MTV has chosen to promote the upcoming addition of Bristol Palin to the cast of Teen Mom OG, rather than their own additions to the show.

“Corey believes MTV is shutting out their family,” a source explained to Radar Online on August 22.

On Monday night, weeks after Palin confirmed her role on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom OG, MTV aired a sneak peek at the new season which featured Palin and no other cast members of the show, aside from Palin’s mom, politician Sarah Palin, who is expected to make guest appearances throughout the new season.

According to Radar Online, Floyd and Wharton are scheduled to take their press photos for MTV this coming Monday in Los Angeles, and in mid-September, the network is expected to begin promoting the new cast members.

After Palin confirmed the news on Instagram weeks ago, Wharton seemed to be furious as he went on a rant on Twitter, telling his fans and followers it was “out with the old, in with the new” in a since-deleted post.

He then suggested that new cast members were being brought to the show because some members were too “boring.”

“You guys are boring they want ratings,” he continued, adding, “I can’t wait till I can really talk.”

Cheyenne Floyd and Corey Wharton’s additions to Teen Mom OG were first confirmed by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in June.

“It’s official,” the source said. “The only way this doesn’t happen is if Cheyenne or Cory backs out, but contracts have likely already been signed so it’s highly unlikely.”

The outlet went on to reveal that despite the couple’s many social media photos with one another, many of which include captions about their stellar co-parenting relationship, things between Floyd and Wharton aren’t as civil as they seem.

“Their co-parenting relationship is nowhere near as happy as they try to make it out to be on social media,” the source said. “They will fit in perfectly on Teen Mom.”

While Bristol Palin welcomed her first child at the age of 17, making her an actual teen mom, Floyd gave birth at the age of 24, which has left many followers of the MTV series scratching their heads and wondering why the network selected her and Wharton to appear on the series’ upcoming episodes.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 premieres on MTV on October 1 at 9 p.m.