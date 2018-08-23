Hailey Baldwin Forbids Justin Bieber From Seeing Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Hailey Baldwin wants Justin Bieber to steer clear of Kourtney Kardashian.

Hailey Baldwin reportedly doesn’t want her new fiance, Justin Bieber, having anything to do with his rumored former fling, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to an August 22 report by Hollywood Life, Hailey Baldwin has insisted that Justin Bieber stay as far away as possible from Kourtney Kardashian now that she is single following her split from Younes Bendjima.

Sources tell the outlet that Baldwin should be threatened by Kardashian, because Kourtney would likely go after Bieber again “in a heartbeat” now that she is single.

“Hailey has every reason to feel threatened. Now that she’s single, she’d go after Justin again in a heartbeat. She’s sniping that Kourtney better stay away! Hailey isn’t going to let anyone ruin this for her and if that means telling Justin he can never speak to Kourtney again, so be it. Things were more serious between Justin and Kourtney than people realized,” an insider dished.

As many fans will remember, there were major rumors that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were hooking up and possibly even dating in the months following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s messy breakup from Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott spent nearly 10 years together, and share three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, it seems that the reality TV mom became a cougar after their split back in 2016.

After Kardashian and Disick’s split, Kourtney was spotted with the much younger Justin multiple times. The two were seen partying together in L.A., heading to church together on many different Sundays, and they were even rumored to have had a secret meeting place for them to hook up out of the spotlight of the media and fans.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 15, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

The source reveals that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber “really connect on a soul level,” and that they seem to “get each other,” and have been known to “talk for hours on end.”

Justin and Hailey announced their engagement earlier this summer after only a few weeks of dating. The couple had been close friends for years, but decided to take their relationship to the next level and start a romance. The pair quickly announced their upcoming marriage, with Bieber gushing over his new fiance on Instagram, and promising to spend the rest of his life with her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also allegedly has Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, worried about her new single status. Sources claim that Sofia has already given Scott an ultimatum about running back into the arms of his baby mama.