Kim Kardashian Talks Possible Spin-Off Series With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West was recently asked about the possibility of starring in a spin-off reality TV series with her husband, Kanye West.

According to an August 22 report by E! News, Kim Kardashian laughed when a reporter asked her about a Kimye spin-off, revealing that she didn’t know if her husband would be into starring on their very own series.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did say that her recent trip to Miami made her remember how much fun her spin-off series, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, with her older sister was, and says she thinks she would be willing to “revisit” that.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s something he would do, but you know I was in Miami recently and it did make me really miss Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, so I think I gotta—I don’t know. That would be really fun to revisit that.”

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian starred together on the third season of the spin-off. Kim took over for Khloe, who had teamed up with Kourtney for the first two seasons. Kim and Kourt also did a spin-off in New York as well, which featured Kim’s shocking divorce from her second husband, Kris Humphries.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and her older sister have been feuding as of late. Fans of the family’s reality series have been watching as Kourtney Kardashian has been butting heads with Kim and Khloe, and causing a ton of tension in the family.

In a new clip for Sunday’s brand new episode of the show, Kim reveals that she thinks Kourtney is the “new Rob,” and that she is crying out for attention. “[Kourtney’s] a freak. She’s so off,” Kim says in the clip.

Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe’s relationship is seemingly flourishing. The sisters have babies around the same age, and have been bonding over their parenting styles. Perhaps Khloe would want to take Kourtney’s spot in a Miami-based spin-off and leave Kourt out of it entirely.

However, People Magazine claims that the sisters are “fine,” and that they often go through slumps where they’re at each other’s throats.

“This is isn’t some major feud. These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they’re fine,” a source dished.