Demi Lovato’s Honesty About Addiction Is A ‘Tightrope To Walk’ Says Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea was one of the first celebrities to support Demi Lovato after she revealed in June she broke her sobriety.

However, People reported that Azalea knew about Lovato’s relapse before the news went public with her anthem “Sober.” Azalea said, “I had known about it, as a close friend,” adding that she was “proud” of her friend for her honesty.

On Wednesday morning Azalea admitted that walking in honesty with the public eye can be challenging and is worried how her friend, Lovato, will deal with it since her recent overdose.

“She needs her privacy, and it’s this funny tightrope for her to walk because she is so vulnerable and honest, and she touches so many people with her honesty and her openness, so I don’t know how she’ll continue this,” Azalea said on People Now. “I know she’ll find a way to share this story and turn it into something positive that other people can take from.”

After the 26-year-old released her addiction-struggle anthem, Azalea wrote on social media that she was proud of her friend for having the “guts” to share her truth but hopes she gets better.

“I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy.”

Choosing to share something so personal with the world such as Lovato’s eating disorder and addiction struggles is “admirable,” Azalea said, but is now worried of how her friend will turn her recent overdose into an anthem.

After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital due to her overdose and complications that could have led to organ failure, she eventually left the hospital. Expected to make a full recovery, many fans were wondering if Lovato would enter treatment, but her family pushed for rehab.

By choice, the singer left the hospital on August 4 and went straight to an in-patient facility, according to a source. On August 5, the star posted a note on her Instagram thanking her fans for their love and support while vowing to “keep fighting.”

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Because of this transparency, her friend Azalea is concerned for her recovery after rehab, but the singer’s post declared she will keep going.