Kaley Cuoco Says Her Heart Is Broken After ‘Big Bang Theory’ Gets Cancelled

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about The Big Bang Theory being cancelled, and she reveals that she is more than sad to end her time on the hit television series.

According to an August 22 report by Us Weekly, Kaley Cuoco, who plays fan favorite character Penny on The Big Bang Theory, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her feelings about the series ending after the upcoming Season 12.

The actress says that working on the hit comedy series has been “a dream come true,” and has changed her life in so many ways. She also revealed that her heart is “broken,” and that no matter when the show would have to come to an end she would feel the same way. She also thanked all of the cast and crew for an amazing 12 years.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang,” Kaley wrote via her Instagram account.

Back in March, Kaley Cuoco’s Big Bang Theory co-star, and former boyfriend, Johnny Galecki shared his hopes for how the series finale would go, revealing that he wanted the writers to come up with something emotional.

“We spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring, I’m sure. I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night.”

While many fans understand the reason behind cancelling the show while it was still ahead of the game, others are saddened about the series coming to an end.

In fact, many fans of the show believe that there is one major plot that needs to be addressed before the show goes off the air, and that is the broken elevator.

“We need the elevator fixed before the end,” one Twitter user stated. “Here’s how The Big Bang Theory will end: The elevator finally gets fixed, but they still take the stairs,” another wrote. “Prediction for the final scene…the elevator doors closing with all of them inside,” said another viewer.

Another Big Bang Theory fan revealed that in addition to the elevator finally getting fixed, other storylines such as Sheldon winning a Nobel Prize, Penny landing a great acting part, Penny and Leonard having a baby that is both beautiful and smart need to happen. In addition, fans would also like to find out Penny’s maiden name, as it was never revealed.

The Big Bang Theory will end its run on CBS after 12 seasons in 2019.