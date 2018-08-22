Princess Eugenie Is Enforcing A Strict ‘No Plastics’ Rule At Her Wedding

The princess already keeps her home free of plastics.

At Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October, her royal nuptials will have a unique twist. She’s enforcing a ban on plastics, according to News.com.au.

The princess revealed the details of her plastics ban to British Vogue.

“At the moment I’m picking up the mantle of anti-plastics, so I work with Project Zero which has just partnered with Sky Ocean Rescue,” she said. “Together, they’re trying to end single-use plastic. My whole house is anti-plastic now. Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well – we’ve got to look after this planet.”

Princess Eugenie has discussed her partnership with Sky Ocean Rescue in her Instagram feed. In a June photo, she posed in front of a whale made from single-use plastic.

“Together we aim to inspire people to make sustainable choices to stop the ocean from drowning in plastic,” she wrote in the caption.

Despite the strict rules, her sister Beatrice said in the interview that her sister has not been a bridezilla.

“Euge is amazing,” Beatrice said. “She’s a very modern bride. It’s going to be a great day.”

The rule follows a move from Queen Elizabeth to ban plastic straws and bottles from royal estates, according to Yahoo Entertainment. Straws are being phased out and caterers are being required to use china and glasses for royal functions.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace explained that the royal household takes its environmental responsibility seriously.

According to the Independent, the queen developed an interest in the issue after working with David Attenborough on a documentary about conservation.

In addition to banning plastic, Princess Eugenie is also inviting charities she supports to the wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a similar move at their wedding, requesting donations to charities of their choice rather than wedding gifts, according to the Observer.

Members of the public have also been invited to the grounds to enjoy the plastic-free wedding. Those who attend will be able to watch the congregation arrive and listen to a live broadcast of the service.

Starbucks made waves in July when it announced it would be phasing out plastic straws for cold drinks. According to Fast Company, 500 million plastic straws are used each day in the United States.

Plans are already in place for Scotland to ban plastic straws. British businesses like McDonald’s UK and the London City Airport have also made moves to ban straws.

Even with the environmental requirements for her wedding, Princess Eugenie is remaining calm about the wedding planning process.

“People in the past few months have asked if I’ve been feeling stressed,” she said to British Vogue. “But actually, I’m not at all. For Jack and I, the process has been really fun. We just want everyone to have a lovely time.”