Bikini-Clad Brooke Burke Enjoys Sun-Splashed Italian Vacation

"Exercise is the best medicine ever."

Fitness guru Brooke Burke showed off her superfit bikini body on Instagram as she navigates her divorce from former Baywatch star David Charvet.

A bikini-clad Burke posted several playful photos during her sun-splashed vacation in Italy, where she spotlighted her age-defying physique and gave brief glimpses of her holiday workout routine.

Judging by her sunny disposition on social media, it’s hard to tell that the mom of four is going through her second divorce.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Burke made headlines in April 2018 when she revealed she had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to Charvet, whom she wed in 2011.

Brooke said exercise is her anti-depressant and helps her tackle the daily challenges she faces in every aspect of her life.

“I know that exercise is the best medicine ever and the benefits you receive go far beyond just the physical,” Burke blogged at Modern Mom. “It gives us more energy, makes us feel better about ourselves inside and out, gives us a sense of accomplishment, increases our libido, makes us feel stronger and it’s the best stress-reliever that I’ve ever experienced.”

Charvet recently said that he and Brooke are trying to stay on good terms as they finalize their divorce, which includes sharing custody of their two children. Brooke has two daughters (Neriah, 18, and Sierra, 16) from her first marriage to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

☀️☀️☀️Sunday FUNday‼️ more ????????please. A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

“We’re all good,” Charvet told Us Weekly, adding that his kids are doing well, they’re his and Burke’s top priority.

For now, Charvet said he has no interest in dating. “I’m not focused on dating,” he said. “I’m kind of focusing a lot on work and my children and making sure that everybody’s good.”

✨Saturday✨???? bikini ???????? A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

Meanwhile, Brooke is charging full-speed ahead by enjoying her life as she builds her fitness empire.

Burke shared a leg-toning workout she did with a friend while yachting in picturesque Amalfi, Italy.

Burke showed off the spectacular views from her hotel room in Positano, Italy, where she wowed fans in a flirtatious sundress.

Italian dreams ????#Foreveronvacation A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Aug 14, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Brooke’s anti-aging fitness secret is regular workouts and a Mediterranean-style diet that emphasizes healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados, vegetables, lean proteins, beans, and nuts.

Burke says she thinks her bikini body is better now at age 46 than it was when she was in her 20s, and it’s hard to disagree. Brooke never overeats but enjoys several small meals a day.

“Random munching is not a good thing, but three meals a day is not enough,” Burke said. “So I try to eat every three to four hours, and make sure I have something with me at all times, like a packet of almonds or some vegetables.”