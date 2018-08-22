Emily Ratajkowski Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Sizzling Bikini Snap

Since the model’s surprise wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard in February, rumors that Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant have been flying. The model was quick to shut down the latest rumor when sharing a sizzling bikini selfie on Instagram Wednesday.

Fans thought they received a clue on Sunday when the 27-year-old shared an Instagram story of her husband kissing her stomach with a yellow heart. The picture showed him squatting on the floor, lifting her blazer and kissing her midsection.

Believing the photo was a hint, fans took to Twitter to congratulate her on the news. However, true fans would know the photo on her Instagram story is not recent, the snap is from the lovebird’s February wedding.

In April fans thought she was pregnant as well after posting a photo of herself holding a peach saying “bearing fruit” on Instagram. Ratajkowski later down the rumors in an interview with USA Today, saying “that’s really sweet that people were so excited, I’m not pregnant.”

Today, posting the sizzling red bikini snap blew all the clues away. Posing on the beach in a skimpy red bikini with sunglasses in hand and gold jewelry, the model showed off her washboard abs and tiny waist.

Representing her own bikini brand, Inamorata she showed off the red ‘Orpheus’ triangle top and bottoms in the snap for the benefit of her 26.3 million social media following on Wednesday.

LA I ❤️ you A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

The model first caught the public’s eye in the Blurred Lines video and is not shy about her figure. Ratajkowski’s entire career is built on her amazing physique as she continually posts bikini shots on Instagram, which would be a give away if she was expecting.

As one of the most sought-after models in the world, her pictures rack up millions of likes and comments on social media. In recent posts, the model stripped down and covered her breasts with her hands wearing only a red velvet thong and gold jewelry, captioning the photo with a simple snake emoji.

The brunette beauty oozed confidence in the sultry photo drawing the eye to her washboard abs and tiny waist. She left her hair in loose waves while enhancing her features with smoky eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and a peach lip. The Gone Girl star looked even more tanned than usual after spending most of her summer in Europe on vacation. Earlier in August, she shared photos from a trip to Sardinia, Italy with her husband.

As for the pregnancy rumors, the photo could be lying and the model might be hiding a little secret – only time will tell.