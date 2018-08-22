Former ‘RHONJ’ Star Dina Manzo Confirms Miscarriage: ‘Who Knew You Could Get Pregnant At 44?’

Dina Manzo suffered a miscarriage last year.

Dina Manzo revealed she was pregnant last year during a recent interview on Jeff Lewis’ podcast series, Jeff Lewis Live.

Years after leaving her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Manzo chatted with Lewis about a night they had out with Lewis’ husband, Gage Edward, in West Hollywood, California, before revealing she had actually gotten pregnant that night by her fiancé, David Cantin.

“I got knocked up that night. Not by a random,” she explained, according to an August 22 report by Radar Online.

Detailing the night she became pregnant with Cantin’s child, Manzo said she and her future husband parted ways with Lewis and Edward after Cantin got into a fight with a bouncer at the club they were visiting in Los Angeles.

“Wait, you got knocked up? What are you talking about?” Lewis asked upon hearing the news of Manzo’s pregnancy.

“Well I had a miscarriage,” Manzo revealed. “I’m not laughing about the miscarriage. But come on, I was 44. Who knew you could get pregnant at 44?”

Dina Manzo didn’t confirm what led up to her miscarriage but did say that the heartbreaking moment took place after she and David Cantin were assaulted and robbed in their former New Jersey home.

In addition to breaking news of her miscarriage, Manzo revealed she and Cantin have been secretly engaged for some time. She also said that they will not be telling anyone anything about their future wedding until after it takes place.

While Manzo once exposed her whole life on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she is now living a much more private life in Malibu, California with her fiancé and has no plans to return to reality television anytime soon.

After relocating from New Jersey to the west coast, Manzo opened up about her decision to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey and confirmed she was asked to return for the show’s seventh season in 2016.

“I [live] in L.A.,” Manzo explained to Fox 411. “I don’t live in New Jersey anymore. I went through my divorce this year [and] I moved out to California, so it didn’t make sense.”

“Of course, they asked me back,” she continued. “I thought about it for a minute, and I thought ‘How am I supposed to do this? I don’t live there.’ I have an apartment here in Manhattan but I don t live in New Jersey, so I don’t see how that could work.”