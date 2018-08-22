‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Joins The ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Cast

Bristol Palin’s nine-year-old son, Tripp Johnston, has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its upcoming “Juniors” special.

Just weeks after Palin confirmed her addition to Teen Mom OG, her oldest child is embarking on a fun new project of his own after signing a minor’s contract with ABC. TMZ broke the news of Johnston’s addition to Dancing With The Stars: Juniors on August 22.

Although the child’s salary is being kept under wraps, the outlet said that his fellow contestants, including one of Scott Pippen’s children, reality star Honey Boo Boo, and the son of Stevie Wonder, are reportedly being paid $50,000 to join the upcoming special.

In addition to their sign-on fee, the kids of the show are expected to earn additional money for each week they continue to appear on the show. As TMZ explained, Johnston could make up to $130,000 if he makes it to the finale episode of the competition series.

Johnston is going to have his hands full with his role on Teen Mom OG and the upcoming stint on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, but his mother will be at his side as he begins his career in Hollywood.

As for whether or not Palin’s son’s role on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors will be featured as a storyline on Teen Mom OG, there has been no confirmation. However, if filming overlaps on the two shows, it seems likely that Johnston’s time on the ABC series will be discussed.

In regards to her own reality TV exploits, Bristol Palin confirmed her addition to Teen Mom OG on Instagram last month.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with her MTV film crew at the time.

As TMZ revealed, Palin joined the show to replace Farrah Abraham, who was booted from the show months ago after refusing to stop pursuing her career in adult entertainment. During an episode that aired in March of this year, Abraham faced off with Morgan J. Freeman, who told her he would not continue working with her unless she agreed to clean up her act. After she refused to do so, the pair parted ways, professionally.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 premieres on MTV on October 1 at 9 p.m. and will include returning cast members Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell.