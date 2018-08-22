Kailyn Lowry Claims She Doesn’t Remember When She Hooked Up With Javi Marroquin As He Reveals New Details

Javi Marroquin claims his former wife initiated the hookup.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin sat down with Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab to discuss their recent hookup during the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 reunion special.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode shared by OK! Magazine on August 22, the former couple is questioned about when their rendezvous took place, and while Lowry acted as if she has no idea when she slept with her ex-husband, Marroquin revealed when and where it occurred.

After Lowry told the hosts that she “really” doesn’t remember, Marroquin said, “Of course I remember,” and confirmed it occurred within the last six months. He then confirmed it was his former wife who initiated their hookup during a visit to her home.

“I mean, Kail was like, ‘Let’s go upstairs.’ I said, ‘Alright, let’s go,'” he recalled.

Marroquin further explained that his hookup with Lowry occurred after he agreed to appear on an episode of her podcast series, Coffee Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley. However, after he made the claim, Lowry said she did not believe that was when they slept together.

Also during the interview with Dr. Drew and Diab, Marroquin admitted that at the time of his hookup with Lowry, he and ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus were nearing the end of their months-long relationship.

As fans will recall, Javi Marroquin began dating Briana DeJesus in September of last year after a short-lived romance with Lauren Comeau in summer of that year. However, after a number of tense moments with Lowry in regard to the relationship, the couple split, and weeks later, after his hookup with Lowry, Marroquin got back together with Comeau.

In recent months, big changes have been happening in the life of Marroquin. In addition to his reunion with Comeau, he learned his second son was on the way, and weeks after that, he moved Comeau into his Delaware home.

Although Marroquin and Comeau aren’t yet engaged, Marroquin hinted during an interview with Radar Online that a proposal could happen in the future. That said, he is currently focusing on the upcoming arrival of his second child, the first for his pregnant girlfriend.

“The focus is on the baby first,” he explained. “[Lauren]’s officially moved into my house. We got a new place and we’ll be moving there in two weeks. It’s nice to have her here. We’ve been traveling non-stop so it’s nice that she doesn’t have to travel.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s full interview with Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab will be seen during next week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, August 27, at 9 p.m. on MTV.