Mollie Tibbetts’ Aunt Responds To Trump, Other Politicians Using Her Murder As Talking Point About Immigration

'Evil comes in EVERY color,' says Billie Jo Calderwood

Mollie Tibbetts’ aunt responded to politicians, such as Donald Trump and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who have used the Iowa woman’s murder as a talking point about illegal immigration, People is reporting.

As the Inquisitr reported on Wednesday, 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera, who worked on a nearby farm, has been arrested in connection with Tibbetts’ murder. According to reports, Rivera, who allegedly led investigators to the location of the Iowa woman’s body, was in the country illegally. His lawyer, however, disputes that.

On Tuesday, Trump, while at a rally in West Virginia, weighed in on Mollie’s murder with regard to the issue of illegal immigration.

“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in very sadly from Mexico, and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful, young woman.”

Similarly, according to the Des Moines Register, Vice President Mike Pence also made sure to mention illegal immigration when referring to Mollie’s murder.

“We commend the swift action by local, state and federal investigators working in Iowa in apprehending an illegal immigrant who’s now charged with first degree murder.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also spoke of Mollie’s murder in the same breath as the immigration debate.

“We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can (to) bring justice to Mollie’s killer.”

Farm that hired Cristhian Rivera, Mollie Tibbetts' suspected killer, did not use E-Verify system, official says. https://t.co/yv6jcWcjdf — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2018

Billie Jo Calderwood, who identifies herself as Mollie’s Aunt, does not at all care for the fact that her niece’s murder is being used as a talking point about illegal immigration. Writing on Facebook on Tuesday night, Calderwood reminded her readers that illegal immigration wasn’t the reason her niece died.

“Please remember, Evil comes in EVERY color.”

So far, as of this writing, other members of Mollie Tibbetts’ family have not attempted to tie her murder to illegal immigration, nor have they responded to politicians who have done so.

Meanwhile, the circumstances of how Mollie was abducted, what happened after she was abducted, and how she died all remain unclear. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but as of this writing, results of that autopsy have not been released.

Rivera, however, claims to have abducted Tibbetts and then blacked out, which he claims happens to him when he is under stress. He says he realized something was amiss when he noticed some of Mollie’s belongings in his possession.

He faces charges of first-degree murder.