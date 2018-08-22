‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 23: Ashley Gets The Goods On Billy!

When Kyle finds some discrepancies, Ashley realizes Billy is embezzling from Jabot.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 23 bring shocking revelations and damaging secrets. Plus, a newcomer slowly gathers evidence.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confronts Summer (Hunter King), according to She Knows Soaps, and sparks fly when Phyllis finds a plane ticket to Philadelphia instead of plans for a yoga retreat. Of course, Kyle (Michael Mealor) gave her the details about Summer’s plans, but when Phyllis sees the truth for herself, she knows she cannot let it stand.

Phyllis asks her daughter about what’s going on, then accuses Summer of going to Philly just to be with Billy — a claim Summer really cannot deny. It’s become clear to Phyllis that her daughter really is out to sabotage her relationship and steal her boyfriend. That sounds just like the Phyllis of old, but will the new Phyllis be able to put a stop to Summer’s damaging behavior?

Meanwhile, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) learns a shocking secret when Kyle discovers a discrepancy in the books at Jabot. It seems Billy submitted a false invoice for repairs to “Jaboat” that were never made and pocketed the money instead. While the evidence is damning, Ashley isn’t ready to confront her erstwhile brother just yet. She wants to see how much further he’ll go.

We think Neil and Ashley are… #YR pic.twitter.com/47jHOylKJz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 22, 2018

Apparently, gambling is in Billy’s blood. Whether it’s money at a poker game or risky stores with the family business, Billy needs the thrill of playing to win and beating the odds. There’s just one problem, though, the house usually wins. Ashley cannot stand by and allow Billy to lose with Jabot.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) confides in her new friend, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). As the owner of Crimson Lights, Sharon does a lot of talking to a lot of people, and she’s friendly. When Rey comes in and helps Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) with a flat tire, Sharon is happy to chat it up with him. They discuss her relationship with Phyllis, and she hints that all may not be completely perfect between them.

Sharon doesn’t realize that Rey is slowly gathering up details about all the women who participated in getting rid of J.T., never noticing that when she spills all the tea about things, he carefully writes it down along with his other notes. Before long, Rey will end up putting together the entire story, and the four women’s lives will never be the same.

Check out CBS or POP tomorrow to watch what happens next.