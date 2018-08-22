Denise Richards Was Reportedly Asked To Get A Makeover After Joining The ‘RHOBH’ Cast, Per ‘Life & Style’

Bravo TV reportedly asked Denise Richards to step up her game.

Was Denise Richards too much of a “homebody” for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast? That’s what a new report suggests.

Earlier this week, Life & Style magazine shared a report, via All About the Real Housewives, in which an insider claimed that because Richards has been looking “less than red-carpet ready” in recent months, producers of the hit Bravo TV reality series asked the actress to get a makeover.

“Denise has been a full-time single mom for the last few years and she’s often photographed looking…well, less than red-carpet ready,” the insider explained.

Meanwhile, Richards’ co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne, are always dressed to the nines, even when running errands around their homes in Los Angeles.

According to the report, producers dealt Richards “a list of stylists and they’re demanding she get with the program.”

Among those demands? A new wardrobe.

Currently, Richards doesn’t need to pay too much attention to her wardrobe as she and her co-stars are busy filming Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the beaches of The Bahamas. As fans may have seen, the entire cast has been sharing photos of themselves enjoying the sunshine and showing off their fit bodies in bikinis.

Earlier this month, Denise Richards confirmed she was joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9 with a statement to Us Weekly.

“I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show,” the 47-year-old said. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!”

As fans well know, Boy George is a close friend of Dorit Kemsley, whose husband serves as the singer’s manager.

Richards has been close to a number of women of the show, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, in recent years and has actually been seen on the show before. However, Season 9 will be her first full-time season on the show. As for whether or not her former husband, Charlie Sheen, will be seen, that has yet to be confirmed.

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002-2006 and share two children together, including 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola. Richards is also mom to an adopted daughter, 7-year-old Eloise.

To see more of Denise Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns to Bravo TV for Season 9 later this year.