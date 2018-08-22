Kelsey Grammer Tattooed Wife’s Name On ‘Pubic Area’ So He Wouldn’t’ Cheat; Ex-Wife Camille Grammer Reacts

Find out how Camille Grammer feels about her former husband's efforts to stay faithful.

Kelsey Grammer revealed during a recent interview that he actually has the name of his wife, Kayte Walsh, tattooed on his “pubic area” to prevent him from cheating.

“It was more of sort of an ownership thing,” Kelsey explained during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s talk show.

“My wife said, ‘Why don’t you get a tattoo?’ I guess maybe it was based on the idea that if ever I thought maybe a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, [the woman] would read that this particular piece of elopement was already signed and owned by someone named Kayte,” he added.

As fans well know, Kelsey was accused of sleeping with Kayte during his marriage to former wife Camille Grammer and understandably, she’s not so sure that a tattoo will stop her ex from cheating.

In a statement to All About the Real Housewives on August 22, Camille said, “A tattoo will not stop a cheater from cheating nor a predator from preying.”

Camille and Kelsey parted ways several years ago and have been raising their children separately ever since. The former couple shares daughter Mason and son Jude. Meanwhile, Kelsey has three children with wife Kayte, including a daughter and two sons.

Following her split from Kelsey years ago, Camille dated a few men before meeting and becoming engaged to her current love, David C. Meyer. Camille and David debuted their relationship on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the end of last year and confirmed their engagement around the same time. Since then, they’ve been planning for their upcoming wedding, which fans hope to see, at least in part, on the show.

Over the past several weeks, Camille has shared a number of photos of herself and her co-stars, the latest of which depict a cast trip to Nassau, Bahamas. In the photos, Camille is seen spending time with a number of her fellow cast members, including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and new cast member Denise Richards, who was added to the show just weeks ago.

While Camille appears to be filming with her co-stars a lot, she has yet to be confirmed as a full-time cast member. That said, she seemed to be open to the idea of an upgraded role months ago when she spoke to Us Weekly about Season 9.

“I can’t confirm or deny any of that. We’ll see that’s a tough commitment, I’m not sure. I’ve got a lot going on in my life so I don’t know if I can commit to it,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.