‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, August 22: Kyle Gives Phyllis A Tip

Summer's plan to follow Billy to Philadelphia hit a bit of a snag.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 22 reveals schemes in Genoa City may not work out. Plus, a romance continues to grow.

Jack (Peter Bergman) let Kyle (Michael Mealor) know that Dark Horse bought the leasing company, and he expects that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will cancel the leases. Unfortunately, when Jack asked Nick to cancel the “Jabotique” leases, Nick balked at the plan and accused Jack of using Dark Horse for vengeance. Despite the details Jack provided about the leases being a lousy investment, Nick declined to cancel the contracts, and instead, he decided to keep the leases for leverage over Billy (Jason Thompson).

Meanwhile, Kyle attempted to talk Summer (Hunter King) out of going to Philadelphia. He urged her to consider her relationship with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and the fact that her mom would track her every move. “Nice try,” said Summer, but she planned to win the bet no matter what.

Speaking of Phyllis, she nearly spilled the beans to Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights. Despite their disagreement last week, the two talked for a while, and Phyllis mentioned Summer causing problems. Sharon said Summer had been fine with Nick, and Phyllis told Sharon that’s because Nick is buying her off. Oops! Sharon wanted to know what she meant, and Phyllis made something up about Nick helping support Summer. In the end, Sharon suggested that Summer and Phyllis take a weekend away to reconnect as mother and daughter.

“Summer didn’t mention any weekend plans?” – Kyle

“Yoga Retreat…” – Phyllis #YR pic.twitter.com/M0blshT0d7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 22, 2018

However, at work, Summer informed Phyllis she needed to take a vacation day to go on a yoga retreat, but Phyllis declined to grant her one. Summer insisted, which raised Phyllis’s suspicions. Then she told Summer that she and Billy plan to move out, so Phyllis planned to pack while Billy’s away on his work trip. Ultimately, Phyllis relented and gave her daughter the time off.

Summer and Kyle met up at Crimson Lights where Summer apprised him of her success with her plan, and that Phyllis and Billy planned to move to avoid Summer’s temptations. Later when Kyle ran into Phyllis at the Dive Bar, he told Phyllis all about Summer’s plan to follow Billy to Philadelphia. Kyle hoped that made up for the fact that he told Phyllis’s secret about Nick in the first place.

Jack and Ashley also regrouped at the Dive Bar where he informed her that Nick refused to cancel the “Jabotique” leases. Ashley declared she’d figure out another way to bring down Billy, and they agreed they love being on the same side again. Later, Ashley also told Kyle her plan to let Billy hang himself, and then eventually take over after having Traci (Beth Maitland) remove the blood Abbott clause.

One person Ashley tried to avoid was Neil (Kristoff St. John). He wanted to go out, but ultimately, she suggested they stay in for some fun, and despite wanting more, Neil agreed to her plans.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) poured her heart out to Sharon at Crimson Lights. Lily felt she’d killed Devon (Bryton James) along with Hilary and her baby. Sharon was there with a shoulder and some good advice. She told Lily she had to forgive herself.

