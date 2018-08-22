Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Did Not Get Married At His Oklahoma Ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't even engaged.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still not married.

Although the rumor mill has continued to share reports of potential weddings between the pair, who have been dating for about three years, the latest report from Star magazine was deemed false by Gossip Cop on August 22.

Earlier this week, Star magazine shared a headline with readers, which read, “Gwen & Blake: Married On The Oklahoma Ranch!” The cover story also teased, “The Dress! The Guests! The Rings!” However, according to Gossip Cop, Stefani and Shelton aren’t “secretly married” after making “it official with a hush-hush down-home ceremony,” as an insider suggested.

According to the false report, Stefani and Shelton allegedly wed “six months ago” after her family flew into the Southern Durant airport and was later taken in a helicopter to Shelton’s ranch to watch them “exchange rings.”

“It was so intimate… It was the perfect day,” an insider claimed.

Star magazine’s insider even went as far as to tell the magazine that Shelton had actually gotten the blessing of his former wife, Miranda Lambert, before tying the knot with Stefani.

Although Gossip Cop confirmed that Stefani and Shelton did spend time with her family at his ranch earlier this year, there is absolutely no evidence backing up Star magazine’s report about their supposed wedding.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015 after striking up a romance on the set of The Voice Season 9. At the time, both parties were newly single after highly publicized splits from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert.

While Stefani and Shelton may not be engaged or married quite yet, the possibility of a future marriage isn’t at all out of the question. In fact, earlier this year, during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Stefani admitted that she thinks about marrying Shelton “all the time.”

“You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable. … I do. I think about it all the time,” she explained.

Stefani shares three children with her former husband, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who are often seen spending time with the pop star and her country singer beau.

Blake Shelton is expected to return to NBC in September or October for the upcoming season of The Voice. No word yet on whether or not Gwen Stefani will return to the series for a future season.