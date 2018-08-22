Ariana Grande Slays Her Rendition Of Wicked’s Hit Song ‘For Good’ In Bathroom Vocal Session

Some people sing the best in the privacy of their own bathroom.

While Ariana Grande has been promoting her new album Sweetener over the past few weeks, she took a little time out of her day to share with fans a cover from one of the most popular musicals in recent years. Earlier today, pint sized pop star stunned her fans with her own version of the hit song “For Good” from the Broadway show Wicked.

In the short clip that was posted to her Instagram page, Grande appears in front of a bathroom mirror sporting an oversized white sweatshirt and a side ponytail. The singer holds up her phone as she records herself singing part of the song “For Good,” which was originally made famous by Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

It does appear that Grande may be singing in a public bathroom as she is slightly interrupted in the middle of her solo with what appears to be an announcement. But since fans have caught wind of Grande’s latest post, they have given the singer a ton of accolades for her amazing vocals.

So far, the clip has already amassed 289,000 likes in addition to 5,800 comments. Many fans commented on the video to gush over what an amazing voice Grande has while countless others expressed their love for the musical, Wicked.

bathrooms sound pretty ☁️ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 22, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

“So when you sing in the shower you’ll sound amazing….oh wait you ALWAYS sound amazing.”

“uggghhh your voice is so soothing and beautiful, truly a gift from above. ughhhhh i’m so jealous,” one more commented.

“Yeah yeah every song sounds prettier in a bathroom,” another fan joked.

Earlier today, Ariana and her fiancé, SNL star Pete Davidson were spotted out and about in the Big Apple, sporting matching Sweetener sweatshirts. As the Inquisitr shared, the famous couple were photographed at Barnes and Noble together with Pete confirming that he is Ariana’s biggest fan in a baby blue sweater with his adorable fiancée’s face on it.

Ariana, on the other hand, wore a white Sweetener sweater and light blue denim cuffed at the ankles, the same outfit that she appears to be wearing in her latest video. Reportedly, the pair should be headed down the aisle at some point next year though Grande says that they don’t want to rush it.

“We’re gonna, like, take our time to plan it… We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. And it’s really fun.”

One thing’s for sure — Ariana and Pete still seem head over heels for one another.