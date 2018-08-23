Meghan Markle’s Mom Could Get Dragged Into Family Drama To ‘Talk Sense’ Into Thomas Per ‘The Daily Mail’

Meghan's mom Doria could be the only person that could put an end to Thomas' embarrasing behavior.

In the midst of all of the confusion and embarrassment of the Markle family demanding media attention following the royal wedding, the one beacon of hope has been the Duchess’ mom Doria Ragland. She hasn’t given interviews, written letters to the Queen, or made any derogatory comments about her daughter or the royal family in general. And it appears that Meghan has been “adamant” about keeping her mom separate from the family drama, as it’s already complicated enough as it is.

However, a source revealed to the Daily Mail that Meghan could ask her mom to help out when she visits her at the end of the summer. And the only reason is that Doria could be the only person that could help the family feud.

“If anyone can talk some sense into her dad, it’s Doria. Meghan is now open to the possibility of her mom working some magic behind the scenes.”

All this, keeping in mind that Doria and Thomas have been divorced for a while now, which has made him “Not Her Problem,” as Vanity Fair pointed out. But the situation has escalated and become tense for Meghan.

“It has just become so embarrassing for Meghan. Like the elephant in the room when she’s with people she doesn’t know very well.”

And indeed, it appears the whole world has been watching Thomas Markle slowly unravel over the course of several interviews, each one revealing more personal information than the last.

Meghan Markle's dad says royal family is 'cult-like': They are ‘like Scientologists or the Stepford family' https://t.co/XhHVrjBGol — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2018

One of the main demands that Thomas made is that he wants Meghan to reach out to him. At one point, he declared that hearing from Meghan would be the only way he’d stop giving interviews to the press. However, his pattern of behavior has caused Meghan to feel adverse towards speaking to her dad.

The source added that “In a perfect world, Meghan would have a reunion with her dad and he would not say one word about it…. It’s tricky because her dad will most likely tell his other children about it, and one of them will go blab about it to the world.”

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas has hurt her for far longer than she's been royal: https://t.co/DNbfSTqUbf — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) August 19, 2018

And of course, that’s another dimension to the drama that is hard to ignore. Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Jr. and half-sister Samantha have yet to say anything very nice about the Duchess, mostly hurling insults and making outlandish claims. Perhaps the hope is that if they can get Thomas to stop giving interviews, that his children may follow suit.

However, all of this is still just speculation, and it’s hard to know for certain how the palace will handle the rambunctious Markle family, if they’ll do anything at all.