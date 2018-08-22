Seattle Seahawks Running Back Chris Carson May Be The Best Kept Secret In The NFL

While everyone thought that Rashaad Penny would be carrying the load in the Seattle Seahawks backfield this season, primarily on his own, circumstances have changed. There is now an opportunity for Chris Carson to try to establish himself as their primary backfield weapon. Penny, their first round pick this offseason, broke a finger in practice last Monday, giving Carson an opportunity to show off his skills. While Penny has looked as good as can be expected in the limited work he’s put in this preseason, it has been clear that the jump to the NFL is an adjustment for him that has not been completely smooth.

As Bleacher Report discussed, Carson, who was their pick in the seventh round last year, is shining now that he has a chance to carry the load. Last year, Carson was lost for the season in Week 4 after suffering a “high fracture, non-displaced with a full tear of the syndesmotic ligament,” as reported by Field Gulls. This year, it was thought he may lose a step, or even two, but so far, he looks strong, he’s cutting well, and he is showing no signs of favoring the old injury in the least. That is better news than the Seahawks expected.

Run-pro looks so good, but man, how about Chris Carson, our running back. Takes four guys to bring him down here. pic.twitter.com/lG5Jwi9Qvx — C.J. Tumbarello (@TumbarelloHB) August 19, 2018

What is more exciting than that, is that Carson had several high impact carries against the Los Angeles Chargers. He wasn’t just making guys that will be sacking groceries in three weeks look bad, he was running through their first team as if it was no problem. Granted, not everyone is always going 100 percent in the preseason, but still, Carson’s performance definitively demonstrated he is fully recovered and ready for action, according to Sports Illustrated.

His teammates, analysts, and his coaches have been impressed with how hard Carson worked to get back, and how prepared he was for the preseason. Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times that Carson looked “so fit and just so cut and quick and explosive and all of that.” Others have commented he looks good after having dropped about 10 pounds of bulk, and even appears ready for the season right now.

This Seahawks RB, Chris Carson, was a 7th round pick. pic.twitter.com/9ZKSvYeG3e — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 19, 2018

Carson is looking so good right now, that even ESPN has gone on the record saying that he is their pick to get the bulk of the carriers over Penny. For someone that was almost considered irrelevant when drafted, per Bleacher Report, Carson is now seen as their potential starter and an indispensable member of the team. At least until Penny settles in and can play like the big dog he was drafted to be.