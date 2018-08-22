Jennifer Garner Shows Off Stems In Navy Swimsuit On Trip To Legoland With Son Samuel

She may be single, but Jennifer Garner is looking sexier than ever in recent weeks.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail shared photos of Jennifer and her youngest child, 6-year-old Samuel, as they enjoyed a little bit of downtime at the famed Legoland water park. Jen and her son appeared to have a good time at the park in Carlsbad, California, as they walked around and splashed in the pool together.

Garner looked amazing in a conservative navy swimsuit that showed off her toned and tanned legs. The A-lister appeared to be just another mom in the crowd, slicking her hair back in a low ponytail while sporting minimal makeup as well as a pair of big, square glasses.

Samuel rocked a pair of swim trunks with a photo of the beach on them as well as a navy blue short-sleeved swim t-shirt. And it seems as though Samuel really enjoys Legoland. Back in February, the Daily Mail shared more photos of the youngest Affleck and his father, Ben, at the California theme park for his sixth birthday.

Ben and Samuel were photographed riding Lego boats around a small body of water while Jen looked over from the sides. An onlooker shared that the family appeared to be having a great time and they basically went unnoticed, just blending in with all the other families who were there.

As fans of the former couple know, Affleck recently broke up with SNL writer Lindsay Shookus. Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that the pair reportedly called it quits because the long-distance in their relationship was not working, with Shookus living in New York City and Affleck in the Los Angeles area.

But it appears as though Ben has moved on and has been spotted out with former Playboy model Shauna Sexton on a few occasions. And Jennifer has caught wind of her ex’s latest romance and though she’s not very happy about it, she isn’t really surprised by it either, according to a source.

“Of course, she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model. But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

The source also shared that Jen has realized that Ben is stuck in his ways and there is no changing him.

“Jen realized a long time ago that she cannot fix Ben and that his problems are not hers to solve,” a source told Radar Online. “She’s not his babysitter. She just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private.”

Ben and Shauna have yet to publicly speak on their alleged relationship.