Bethenny Frankel Is Threatening To Quit ‘RHONY’ Due To Fake Scenes, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is Bethenny Frankel done with the show that made her famous?

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly ready to move on from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City as Bravo TV works out the cast’s new contracts for Season 11.

On August 22, Radar Online shared a report with readers, revealing that while Frankel has played a major role on the show in recent years, she’s reportedly grown “sick” of her producers creating fake storylines for the series.

According to the report, the recent death of Frankel’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, has caused the reality star to reassess her life and over the past couple of weeks, she’s realized that there is more to life than wasting her time and energy on mindless feuds with her co-stars.

“Bethenny has spent over a decade fighting and partying on the Real Housewives. Everything she did was to make herself famous. She even had her wedding televised! But after the death of her boyfriend, she’s telling friends that she’s going to quit the show,” a source close to Frankel told Straight Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast.

“She’s sick, absolutely sick of spending hours thinking up things to say to upstage other cast members… And of rehearsing nasty ‘zingers,'” added the insider.

“She doesn’t want to fight and scream and shout anymore,” continued the source. “Bethenny is really over the whole process and wants to find real, not ‘reality’ happiness.”

Although the insider who spoke to Rob Shuter suggested there wasn’t much hope for a Season 11 return for Frankel, another show insider claimed there was no truth to the claim.

“Bethenny will never quit that show. It is all that she has,” said the second insider. “Being on TV is like oxygen to Bethenny Frankel.”

Bethenny Frankel is currently facing hard times as she attempts to go on with her life without her former partner, Dennis Shields. So, it’s understandable that she may be torn over whether or not she will appear on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which will likely begin filming in the coming months.

“It has been a tough time for her and she is just trying to mourn the loss of Dennis right now. She hasn’t thought about when she’ll be ready to get back to work yet,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are giving her space to grieve and letting her make the decision of when the right time is for her to return.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.