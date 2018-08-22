Hillary Swank & Phillip Schneider Get Married In California Redwoods Forest

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider have tied the knot!

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress married her social venture entrepreneur boyfriend of two years in the Redwoods of California, People reports. The bride wore a stunning couture gown by Elle Saab. Best friend Mariska Hargitay was in attendance, acting as bridesmaid. Swank’s father walked her down the aisle, a touching moment several years after Hilary took a break from acting to help him recover after receiving a lung transplant.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank said of her nuptials. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

If the idea of a wedding set among California’s majestic Redwood trees isn’t romantic enough, Philip Schneider went the extra romance mile with the proposal, popping the question in front of a waterfall in the mountains.

“We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains,” Swank said. “It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

Hilary Swank has secret woodland wedding as she marries Phillip Schneider https://t.co/hTL2nJ6Ggw — CardiffBridalCentre (@CDFBridalCentre) August 22, 2018

Swank and Schneider have been known for keeping their romance away from the cameras ever since their first outing together in November 2016 and the ski trip to Switzerland that followed the next month. Swank did not speak of Schneider while they were dating, though the pair were seen on several occasions getting cozy. They kept both their engagement and now their wedding a secret from the press, which seems to be the perfect compliment to a relationship kept mostly out of the headlines.

This is not the first marriage for Swank, who was married to actor Chad Lowe for 10 years before the couple divorced in 2007. Several months before she began dating Schneider, Swank was engaged to tennis star Ruben Torres. Her love for the sport is still growing strong and is now something she shares with her new husband, who has attended several major tournaments with her. She and Schneider were spotted at the French Open in June and the women’s Wimbledon final match in 2017.