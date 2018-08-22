Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Look Super Cute In Matching ‘Sweetener’ Sweaters

Ariana and Pete were spotted wearing matching 'Sweetener' sweaters, confirming to everyone that their engagement is going well.

Ariana Grande’s been receiving tons of positive attention for her new album Sweetener, and it looks like her fiancé Pete Davidson is her biggest fan. The couple was spotted heading to Barnes and Noble wearing a super cute and matching outfit, detailed People. Ariana wore a white Sweetener sweater and light blue denim cuffed at the ankles. She completed the look with some chunky black boots and wore her hair in a low ponytail. Pete wore a baby blue sweater with his lovely fiancée’s face on it, with dark blue jogging pants and tan shoes.

The couple also wore matching neon jackets in a recent Instagram photo that Ariana captioned “Subtle jus like our love.” It’s a nice photo, as Pete held her and gave her a kiss on her head.

The VMAs was also a big moment for Pete and Ariana, as they made their red carpet debut as a couple. They were completely happy and in love, as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The PDA-filled photo session showed everyone how much they’re into each other. Ariana also gave Pete an adorable shout-out, telling him “thank you for existing.”

But for fans who were hoping to see a wedding take place sooner rather than later were disappointed when Ariana spilled that she and Pete won’t be getting married anytime soon. Rather, she predicted that it wouldn’t be until next year, reported the Inquisitr.

subtle jus like our love A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

It’s not a bad thing, though, for Ariana, because she sounds like she’s really enjoying planning the wedding. She said that “We’re gonna, like, take our time to plan it… We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. And it’s really fun.”

She might as well enjoy the ride, especially since she admitted that she didn’t even think that she’d ever get married before she met Pete. Ariana’s views on marriage were very pessimistic, as she recalled thinking, “I was like, ‘F*** that, there’s no point,’ like what’s the point? Then I kind of understood it once I found the right person,” described People.

s∀WΛ ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

And although Pete’s views on marriage are unknown, he knew that he wanted to marry Ariana the day he met her in May. He reportedly told her “Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.”

Although the wedding date wasn’t the day after their meeting, it looks like the couple is happy and making the best of their engagement so far.