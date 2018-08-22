Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Pregnant Six Months After Giving Birth

The couple of more than three years is adding a new member to their happy family.

Singer Robin Thicke hasn’t released any new music since his 2014 album Paula, but he’s been quite productive in other areas — his girlfriend, April Love Geary, is pregnant with the couple’s second child just six months after delivering their first baby together.

Geary, a model, made the big announcement Tuesday, April 21, on Instagram with a video and three photos of smiley 6-month-old daughter Mia holding a sonogram picture.

“Mia, what’s that? What are you holding? Is that your little baby brother or sister? What do you think? You excited?” the doting mother asks the adorable baby, who is clad in the cutest pink onesie with ice cream cones, popsicles, and other frozen treats on it.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year,” Geary wrote in the accompanying caption.

“We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again. We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robin’s birthday.”

If the 23-year-old does push out the baby on her beau’s birth date, March 10, it means Thicke will have a total of three children for his 42nd birthday.

Thicke also revealed the pair’s happy news on Instagram, sharing a video from Geary’s appointment with her obstetrician in which she is lying on the table while the sonogram is being performed. He then focused on the monitor, which showed the head of the fetus.

“‘They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!’ Thank you April,” he captioned the clip, referencing lyrics from the song “For Free,” which is performed by DJ Khaled featuring Drake.

Fans left a lot of love for the parents in both of their Instagram comments sections.

“Congrats, your family is already so beautiful… can’t wait to see your new addition,” said one of Thicke’s supporters.

“Keep that family growing. It’s a beautiful thing,” wrote another.

“God bless, it’s best to get it out the way now so they can grow together and be close… then u can have a nice [break] when they are both in school… congratulations love,” said one of Geary’s followers.

I love this A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Jul 9, 2018 at 9:58pm PDT

They also got some hate from internet trolls who said it was way too soon after Mia’s birth to be having another child.

In addition to Mia, the “Blurred Lines” singer has an 8-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.

“[Julian] loves being a brother. It’s a great thing,” Patton told Entertainment Tonight in April. “He absolutely adores his little sister Mia.”