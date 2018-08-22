Travis Scott Shares Adorable New Photos With Daughter Stormi: ‘I’ll Forever Protect That Smile’

Travis Scott is one proud papa!

Following his appearance and performance at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appear to still be in the Big Apple, enjoying some quality time with their daughter, Stormi. In a series of photos posted to his Instagram page today, the rapper seems to be a doting father as he poses with daughter Stormi on an NYC rooftop.

In the first photo of the pair, Scott holds up his daughter as he kisses her tummy. Stormi looks at the camera and smiles as she wears a cute little white onesie along with a little pair of earrings. Scott can be seen sporting a yellow hoodie and his signature braids as he hoists the tot over his head.

In the second of the pair of images, Travis smiles as he presses his nose into his daughter’s cheek. In this particular image, Stormi stares into the camera with a huge smile on her face. The rapper also appears to be sporting a smile as holds his little girl close to him.

So far, Travis’ photos have gained a lot of attention in just an hour of being posted for his 11 million Instagram followers. In addition to 1.2 million likes, Scott’s photo has also amassed 18,000 plus comments. Many of Scott’s fans couldn’t help but comment on how cute Stormi is while others pointed out the resemblance to her famous parents.

“Omg!! She’s so cute. That smile is everything.”

“Am I the only one who thinks she looks just like him,” another wrote.

“My ovaries. This baby is gorgeous! Los dos,” one more gushed.

Like Scott, Jenner also posted a photo with her daughter Stormi today on her own Instagram account. And as many fans know, the famous couple made waves this past week for a feud with Nicki Minaj.

As the Inquisitr shared, Nicki called out the rapper out for using his girlfriend Kylie and their baby daughter, Stormi Webster, to push his album to number one over hers.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” Minaj wrote on Twitter.

After that, Jenner and Scott were seated behind Minaj at the VMA‘s, making for an awkward couple of hours.