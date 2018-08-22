Dua Lipa Celebrates Birthday In Sexy White Bikini

Dua Lipa turns 23 today and is already celebrating her birthday with plenty of glitz and glamour in Ibiza, Spain.

Sharing a snap to Instagram Wednesday morning of herself laid back on a wooden swing resting on her forearms with what looks like a wooded area behind her, the pop star showed off her amazing figure in a sexy white bikini in the un-captioned shot. Displaying her abs and toned, tan legs with the high-cut bikini bottoms, fans went wild for the photo.

Hours before posting the sexy bikini photo, the birthday girl shared photos of her in a glittery, white, two-piece outfit showing off plenty of cleavage and her toned core on Instagram. The model held a large bottle of, what appears to be, champagne in one hand and shared multiple shots for fans. She is sitting on a ledge alongside colorful balloons with music notes on them and two large gold number balloons, appearing to say “23” for her birthday.

Beginning the series of photos with a smirk and pursed lips at the camera, Lipa appears to be happy. Scrolling through the shots, she begins to squint and hide from the sun, presumably from partying too much the night before. Her caption explained.

“23 has me feeling fragile already!! Thank you to everyone who has made my year so special. My fans, my family and my friends. I am so lucky to have the best people around me. I love you and thank you for the lovely messages. I’ll reply soon I just have to go lay in the sun while my brain melts from my hangover in preparation for tonight again”

The pop star has plenty of reasons to celebrate her birthday so hard this year, after her music won her two BRIT Awards and her collaboration song with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss,” spent two months at a top spot in the UK.

On her “birthday eve,” as she called it, the singer dressed up and partied with her friends celebrating her upcoming birthday. Showing off her celebrations on Tuesday evening with multiple photos and videos, the “New Rules” singer is seen wearing a glittery outfit and green wig while popping an oversized bottle of champagne and spraying it.

Posting a photo of the outfit, the singer captioned it “Went into my 23rd dancing in glitter with pretty much all of my nearest and dearest! What a night! Getting ready to go again tonight!”