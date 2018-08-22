‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Week Of August 27: Robin Givens Returns As Doc, See Baby Kelly, Carter’s Back

Could Katie and Thorne turn to Carter for legal advice?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news for the week of August 27 reveal at least three rather interesting facts. The first is that Hope (Annika Noelle) has another doctor’s appointment scheduled with Dr. Phillips as Robin Givens returns as B&B’s favorite OB-Gyn. The second is that Gabriel Sporman has been cast as the adorable Baby Kelly, and she will be accompanied by her nanny. Finally, the most interesting casting news is that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will appear in four episodes next week. Longtime BB fans know that Carter isn’t just a wedding officiate, but an attorney too.

Not only has Hope bagged the most wanted man on Bold and the Beautiful, but she is expecting his baby too. Instead of seeking her own OB-Gyn, Hope has also elected to rely on the expertise of Dr. Phillips who oversaw Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pregnancy. The doctor has already confirmed Hope’s pregnancy, but it would be the first time that Liam may accompany his new wife to her appointment. It would be interesting to see if Dr. Phillips feigns surprise at seeing Liam again so soon, and this time with a different baby mama, or perhaps she will just get on with the business of seeing to her patient. Either way, the legendary Robin Givens returns to the show on August 29 according to Highlight Hollywood.

Nicola Posener will return as Baby Kelly’s nanny on August 28 and 29. She plays the role of Amelia, Kelly’s British caretaker. Kelly herself will make an appearance on August 28. B&B fans will remember that Steffy announced that she will start a daycare at work so that she will be closer to her daughter. But for now, Amelia looks after Kelly while her mother takes care of business as Forrester Creations. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, tease that a heartbroken Steffy will turn to work and preview the bedroom line’s designs.

B&B fans are in for a treat as gorgeous hunk Carter will be back on the show this week on August 28, 29, 30, and 31. Carter is also the patent attorney for Forrester Creations. Next week Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will encourage Katie (Heather Tom) to seek sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). He has already promised her that he will step in as a father figure to her son, and also wants her to protect her against Bill. Could Thorne and Katie seek legal advice from their in-house attorney regarding custody battles? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.