Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Celebrate Their Upcoming Wedding With Enchanted Engagement Bash

Brittany Cartwright is one step closer to her fairytale wedding to Jax Taylor. The Vanderpump Rules lovebirds, who powered through a volatile year that culminated with an engagement in June, celebrated their impending marriage with a fairytale-themed “Enchanted Engagement” party held at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, California, over the weekend.

The whimsical bash included a guest list full of familiar Vanderpump Rules faces, including pals Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Cartwright’s rumored bridesmaids Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Kristin Doute, Scheana Shay. And of course, queen bee Lisa Vanderpump and her famous friend Lance Bass were also on the guest list.

E! News reported that Jax and Brittany, who were both dressed in white, arrived at the bash with their guests in a party bus equipped with a beer bong.

The terrace of the party venue was decorated with lanterns and an array of wildflowers to give an “enchanted, outdoorsy” feel, while guests posed for photos in front of an elaborate wall made out of colorful blooms. Entertainment at the party included a magician and palm reader, and a three-tier cake created by Magnolia Bakery was served to guests.

In a statement to People magazine, Jax and Brittany said they were “overwhelmed” by all the support from their family and friends and were “over the moon” to be sharing their celebration with them.

Bride-to-be Brittany later posted to Instagram to marvel at how “blessed” she felt to have so many family and friends in town to celebrate her engagement to Jax. Cartwright posted a photo that showed her posing with several members of her family, revealing that she took her younger brothers to Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant as part of their first-ever visit to Los Angeles.

Vanderpump Rules fans will get to see Jax and Brittany’s engagement play out next season on the Bravo reality show. Viewers will also likely get an inside look at the whimsical engagement party and the actual wedding.

In June, Jax proposed to his girlfriend of three years with a three-carat Kyle Chan designed ring while dining with her at Neptune’s Net, the couple’s favorite eatery in Malibu. The lovebirds dove right into the wedding planning, but so far have released few details about their big day.

“I can tell you this, the wedding will be in Kentucky!!!” Taylor recently replied to a fan on Twitter. “That’s all I know so far.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo next year.