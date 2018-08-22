Jazz Jennings News: TLC’s ‘I Am Jazz’ Returning For Season 5, Will Showcase Surgery, 18th Birthday, And Prom

Jazz Jennings’ TLC show I Am Jazz wrapped up its fourth season this past February and fans have been anxiously waiting for news about Season 5 since then. As the teen’s fans know, she has had a lot going on in her personal life over the past few months and it made sense for her to lay low and take a break from being on television. Now, however, Jazz and TLC are ready to share news about the show’s return and there’s a lot for fans to look forward to in these upcoming episodes.

I Am Jazz is officially returning for Season 5, according to both Jazz Jennings and the network. A specific premiere date still has not been detailed, but it sounds as if new episodes will debut in early 2019. Season 4 premiered on January 2, and TLC does have a tendency to bring their shows back for new seasons right away in January. Given that, it seems likely that fans will be able to start watching new shows again very soon after the new year begins.

What can everybody look forward to in Season 5 of I Am Jazz? The biggest storyline in these new episodes will be Jennings’ gender confirmation surgery and her recovery. Jazz shared via her Instagram page that she is doing very well after her surgery and that it has been quite the journey. Jennings said that the show did follow her throughout the entire process, so viewers will get to watch Jazz and her family go through the surgery and recovery process.

TLC also shared a video on Instagram of Jazz announcing the return of I Am Jazz. In that video, Jennings acknowledged that her fans haven’t seen much from her on social media lately. She explained that she had been laying low as she recovered from her surgery, and she thanked everybody for all of their well-wishes for her health and safety.

Obviously, Season 5 of I Am Jazz would be a big one even if Jennings’ gender confirmation surgery was the only big development since the last new episodes aired. In addition to the surgery, viewers will get to watch the teen embrace her 18th birthday as well as see her go to prom with a bunch of her friends.

Jazz Jennings says that Season 5 of I Am Jazz will be super exciting and document all of the big changes she’s been going through in her life. There’s clearly a lot for fans of the teen and her family to catch up on with these new episodes, especially since she’s been so quiet on social media lately. Stay tuned for a specific premiere date and start counting down to when the Jennings family returns to TLC.