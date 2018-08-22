Kim Kardashian Exposes Her Vintage Gucci Thong In Sexy Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian is continuing to show off her curves in a series of sexy photos posted to her Instagram account.

According to an August 22 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian is kicking it old school and exposing her thong. In the early 2000’s, it was a popular trend for women to pull up the sides of their thong and show off the straps above their pants. Kim seems to be bringing it back when she posted her latest social media photo on Wednesday.

In the photo, Kardashian exposes her vintage Gucci thong while wearing a neon green skirt and matching crop top. In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen holding a contour kit from her KKW Beauty line in her hand while she touches up her makeup. “@kkwbeauty Contour Singles Available NOW kkwbeauty.com,” Kim captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first thong photo that Kim Kardashian has posted this week. While vacationing in Miami with her family and friends, Kim sported a neon orange string thong bikini bottoms along with a white t-shirt tied into a knot above her flat tummy. Kim had a photographer shoot pictures of her in the racy ensemble, which made their rounds on the internet and were even posted on Twitter by her husband, Kanye West.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim’s sexy Instagram photograph was posted on the same day that news leaked about Kardashian and West allegedly trying to have their fourth child.

Sources told Us Weekly Magazine that Kim and Kanye have one embryo left and that they are planning to implant the embryo into a surrogate “soon” in hopes of having another child together, which would be a boy.

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian gave birth to her first two children, daughter North and son Saint. However, after going through two high-risk pregnancies, doctors told the reality TV star it would be too dangerous for her to carry another child. So, Kim and Kanye decided to have a third child by using a surrogate. In January they welcomed a baby girl, Chicago.

Now it seems a fourth Kardashian-West baby could be coming soon. However, if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do have another child, it will likely be their last, as Kim has previously stated that she doesn’t think she could “handle” more than four kids.

Earlier this year, Kim told Elle Magazine, “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”