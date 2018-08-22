‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo Of Zach And Jackson Bonding: ‘He Wants To Do Everything Dad Does’

Sometimes, it’s the simple moments in life that are the most memorable.

As fans of the hit TLC show Little People Big World Know, the reality TV family never shies away from sharing their lives on social media as well as on the show. Yesterday was certainly no exception with Tori Roloff sharing a sweet father/son bonding moment between her husband, Zach Roloff, and her son, Jackson Roloff.

In the photo, Zach sits under the sink in their home when he becomes interrupted by a little visitor — his son Jackson. Tori shares with fans that the garbage disposal broke and Zach was trying to fix it when little Jackson came to the aid of his father and tried to lend a helping hand.

In the sweet image, Jackson is sporting khaki pants and a grey t-shirt as he grabs for a white pipe under the sink. Meanwhile, Zach is all smiles as he watches his son try and mimic his actions. When Tori saw the sweet moment between her husband and child, she was quick to gush over the pair’s relationship in the caption of the image.

“Ugh my heart. Jackson wants to do EVERYTHING dad does. I broke the garbage disposal (2 in one year his whole housewife thing is really working out) and dad swoops in to save the day with his wing man. I love these two so much I feel like my heart may burst. Thanks babe uh. #babyjroloff#zandtpartyofthree“

Not surprisingly, Tori’s adorable photo has already earned her a ton of attention in just a few short hours of being posted. Thus far, the image has already earned over 60,000 likes in addition to 530 plus comments. Many fans commented on the sweet bonding moment while countless others said that they cannot wait for the next season of LPBW.

“To freaking cute!! GREAT role models for your son!! Both of you are amazing!! Keep up the good work and stay blessed!! XO.”

“Seriously Jackson I am not kidding I honestly think you are the cutest little boy I have ever seen. Mine were adorable but they are big now so I really can’t get enough of you. Love all your photos,” another fan commented.

“Look at that smile on Zach’s face! Proud daddy,” one more wrote.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the Roloff family recently enjoyed a trip to Michigan, where Amy’s side of the family lives. The whole family including Tori, Zach, and Jackson were on the trip as well as Amy, Jeremy, Audrey, Ember, Jacob, and his fiancée Izzy, as well as Molly and her husband Joel. Judging by the photos, it appeared as though the family had an amazing time.

Season 14 of Little People Big World is currently being filmed.