Kim Kardashian Says Kourtney’s The New Rob, Is Seeking ‘Attention,’ In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Clip

Kim Kardashian is calling out her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in the new sneak peek of Sunday night’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to an August 22 report by E! News, Kim Kardashian is shocked when her sister, Khloe Kardashian, reveals that Kourtney had called her and told her that she and their other sister, Kendall Jenner, had been talking about her.

“So, I have a missed call from Kourt. I call her back and she’s like, ‘This isn’t to criticize you or anything like that … me and Kendall were talking about you.’ And she goes, ‘You’re really scared about how your life is going to turn out,'” Khloe told Kim in the clip.

Kim Kardashian then went on to call Kourtney Kardashian a “freak,” and said “She’s so off.” Khloe continued by saying, “She thinks I’m scared and that’s why I’m acting out, because I don’t want to let my old life go — what?! I just was blown away by her. This is just absurd. And Kourtney was like, ‘And Kendall agrees with me.'”

Kim and Khloe then decide to call Kendall Jenner to try and figure things out. When she answers, her older sisters ask her why she’s been hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian. “Kourt is my best friend right now,” Kendall says. “Kim is my best friend right now,” Khloe replies.

Jenner later tells her sisters that Kourtney told her she was planning to go out of town with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, for the holidays. Khloe Kardashian seems the most upset by the news, telling Kim that it makes her “sad” that Kourtney doesn’t want to be with the family for Christmas. “I’m just going to miss the kids and the tradition of it all,” she says.

However, sources tell People Magazine that despite all of the drama going on in the family between Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, things are fine between them. The insider adds that the sisters have been on the outs in the past, and at the moment Khloe and Kim just have more in common and are putting on a united front when it comes to their issue with their oldest sister.

“This is isn’t some major feud. These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they’re fine,” the source added.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!