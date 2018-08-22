‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Apologizes To Fans, And Kathryn Dennis, In Open Letter

"I crossed a line."

Southern Charm star Ashley Jacobs has apologized to fans, and more importantly, to her “rival” Kathryn Dennis, in a lengthy post on Instagram, People is reporting.

Ashley made a name for herself during her brief time on Southern Charm after she moved from California to South Carolina to be with her boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel. She quickly became the J.R. Ewing of the show – the character that everybody loved to hate – mostly for her wacky antics and utter lack of a filter. She also dealt with a sexual assault scandal plaguing her man, and withered accusations that she was less of a girlfriend to Thomas and more of a hired hand brought in to play the role of his girlfriend.

All that aside, however, there’s no doubt that she was less than respectful to Thomas’ ex, and the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis.

For example, she suggested Dennis was “on drugs,” she referred to Dennis as an “egg donor,” and said that she (Ashley) saw Thomas’ kids more than Dennis did.

At the Southern Charm reunion, Ashley had the chance to make things right with Dennis. She didn’t – and in fact, she stood by everything she said. Then again, after filming had wrapped up, she had another chance to patch things up, having run into her old nemesis at a restaurant, and Ashley offered to buy Dennis lunch & drinks and apologize to her – Dennis refused.

Now seemingly out of options for making things right in person, Ashley instead issued a public apology on Instagram, apologizing to both the fans and to Dennis specifically.

“To all the Southern Charm fans, in general. And to Kathryn, in particular. I owe you all an apology.”

She then states that she spoke to other parents and, in the process, learned how inappropriate it is to disrespect another person as a parent.

“Until I’m blessed with a child I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children.”

A post shared by Ashley Jacobs (@ashleyhjacobs) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ashley Jacobs is trying to figure out what lies in her future. Bravo, the network that airs Southern Charm, has completely scrubbed all references to the California nurse from its website. She has also confirmed, once and for all, that she and Ravenel are Splitsville – and as the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she was recently spotted on a date just days after confirming the split.

As of this writing, Kathryn Dennis has not responded to Ashley Jacobs’ public apology.