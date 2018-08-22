Ben Higgins Passes On Being ‘Bachelor’ Again: ‘Now Is Not The Right Time,’ According To ‘Us Weekly’

While his love didn’t last on Season 20 of the Bachelor, Ben Higgins isn’t quite ready to give the popular dating show another go-around just yet.

As fans of the show know, Ben proposed to Lauren Bushnell on the show but the pair ended up breaking up last May. Now, Ben is focused on his work with the company he co-founded, Generous Coffee, and doesn’t think that it’s quite the right time of him to return back to reality TV, or so a source told Us Weekly.

“He is really focusing on his coffee company at the moment. He feels like things have settled down and he has a normal life again.”

But just because the present is not the right time doesn’t mean that Ben has completely ruled out finding love on ABC’s hit show at some point down the road.

“He’s open to the process and really believes that he can find true love on the show,” shares the source. “But right now is not the right time.”

And it may come as a shock to some, but Ben’s ex, Lauren, is also fully on board with her former flame finding love again — even if it’s not with her.

“I hope he finds someone, honestly, like, he’s such a good guy and he would make such a good husband. So no matter what avenue he wants to go about to find that, I’m supportive.”

Bushnell also added that if Ben were ever to appear on the Bachelor again, she would hope that he finds love once and for all, noting that she “can’t imagine going through what I went through,” especially since Ben already did twice. Last May, People shared that Higgins opened up about his relationship with Bushnell and why it didn’t end up working out on an iHeartRadio podcast.

Higgins noted that first and foremost, he and Lauren will always be friends and that after the pair split up, he was a little upset and confused by the whole thing.

“It’s tough. It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you spent so much time with and it’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you really did believe was the one for you,” he shared with fans.

Higgins also noted that the couple was fighting a decent amount toward the end of their relationship and for some reason, the joy that they had early on their relationship had slipped away.

Luckily, the two are able to remain friends.