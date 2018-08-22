Donald Trump Laments That NYC Mayor Has ‘No Imagination’ After Accusing Him Of Stealing His Campaign Slogan

Donald Trump launched into another Twitter tirade yesterday and attacked New York City mayor Bill de Blasio for ripping off his 'Promises Made, Promises Kept' campaign slogan.

According to Fox News, a particularly incensed Donald Trump launched into one of his famous Twitter tirades, exclaiming, “Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!”

Despite Trump’s assertion that De Blasio stole his intellectual property, the president himself is no stranger to the theft of campaign slogans, and Rolling Stone has referred to him as a serial campaign slogan thief.

In fact, Donald Trump’s own campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again” was a direct lift from an old Ronald Reagan poster which read “Let’s make America great again,” and this very same vintage poster from the 1980s can be seen on Etsy.

Trump also reportedly nicked the fanciful “Drain the swamp” campaign saying from Nancy Pelosi, who explained in an interview that the president completely missed the point of the phrase when he took it.

“That was ours. Trump stole it from us. End the culture of cronyism, incompetence and corruption. That was our thing.”

Bill de Blasio was originally spotted by Donald Trump after he visited an inspirational new school in Brooklyn which had a sign outside saying “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

Eric Phillips, the spokesman for the New York City mayor, quickly refuted that the slogan had been stolen from Trump, noting that the phrase was hardly original in the grand scheme of things. In fact, in 1968 the slogan was even used at the Democratic Convention in Chicago and it has been a highly popular political slogan ever since.

“This is stupid. It is not novel rhetoric.”

Bill de Blasio later tweeted that when it comes to the slogan, the one major difference between himself and Donald Trump is “that I’m not lying when I say it.”

The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it. https://t.co/dyoi1MdPAm — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2018

The New York City major also suggested that the president must have way too much time on his hands in an impromptu speech about Trump’s love of Twitter and social media.

“I think we should read into it that the president isn’t doing his job if he’s so busy tweeting.”

With so much hanging over Donald Trump at the moment, his assertion that Bill de Blasio ripped off his campaign slogan may be just the start of even more diversionary tweets.