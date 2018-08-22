Is Brody Jenner Returning To MTV For ‘The Hills’ Reboot With Wife Kaitlynn Carter Two Months After Wedding?

Brody Jenner wasn't present when the announcement was made.

Brody Jenner was a main character throughout The Hills‘ six-season run on MTV. So, will he be included in the series’ upcoming reboot on MTV? It’s surely possible!

While Jenner was noticeably absent during Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, where the reboot was announced, The Hollywood Reporter has since revealed that Jenner is currently in talks to make his reality television return.

One day after Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Justin Bobby Brescia, and Stephanie Pratt announced The Hills was coming back to MTV sometime next year, an insider told the outlet that the show wouldn’t be the same without Jenner.

“Everybody wants Brody to come back. He was such a big part of the show. It truly wouldn’t be the same without him,” the source said.

In addition to Jenner’s absence, longtime cast members Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Whitney Port were also not in attendance during Monday’s show but after the event, Port confirmed on Instagram that she would be featured on the upcoming reboot.

During the show’s initial run, which came to an end in 2010, Jenner dated Conrad before attempting to rekindle his past romance with Cavallari. He also dated model Jayde Nicole on the show and was involved in an off-camera relationship with singer Avril Lavigne shortly thereafter.

Now, after dating a number of Hollywood starlets in past years, Jenner is a married man.

Brody Jenner married model and blogger Kaitlynn Carter earlier this summer and if he ends up signing on to appear on The Hills reboot, it seems highly likely that she will be featured alongside him.

Although it seems odd that Jenner wouldn’t have been present during Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards, he may have opted out of the event because he is currently celebrating his birthday in Europe with his wife, his mother, and several other family members and friends.

As for the reason behind Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari’s absences, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Conrad was not planning on being a part of the upcoming reboot and noted that Cavallari may not be allowed to film the show due to her current role on E! Network’s Very Cavallari.

Cavallari began starring on her new reality series last month and is likely contractually banned from filming any other series until it concludes.

A premiere date for The Hills has not yet been set by MTV.