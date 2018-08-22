Giuliana Rancic Shares Son Duke’s Hilarious Cake Request For 6th Birthday Party

With famous parents Giuliana and Bill Rancic, 5-year-old Duke Rancic is no stranger to jet-setting across the world, which is why his birthday cake request is a little unique but not super surprising.

According to US Weekly, Duke doesn’t turn 6-years-old until the end of August but he celebrated his birthday early with some of his summer friends over the weekend. The E! News host dished to the publication that when Duke was asked what kind of cake he would like to celebrate the occasion, the youngster requested a cake in the shape of an Emirates airplane, complete with shower spas.

“He’s obsessed with traveling and airplanes,” Rancic says.

To keep with the airplane theme of the birthday bash, Rancic shared that Duke sported a pilot t-shirt and as party favors, inflatable airplanes were passed out to partygoers. The party also included a dunk tank which obviously the kids were huge fans of but the adults — not so much.

And the 44-year-old also shared that she and her son have been bonding over guitar lessons as of late.

“We sing ‘Hotel California’ a lot. That’s our go-to. A lot of John Denver songs. Johnny Cash. Duke has very good taste in music.”

It looks like Duke wasn’t the only Rancic who celebrated a birthday in recent weeks. Just a few days ago, Bill Rancic shared a photo of his wife and a bunch of their pals on a boat. In the snapshot, everyone smiles for the camera and holds up their drinks to “cheers” the camera. And the caption of the image was even sweeter than the photo itself.

“What a perfect night celebrating Giuliana’s Birthday with friends! You are not only an inspiration to so many people but to us as well. Duke and I are so blessed to have you in our lives. We love you forever honey and celebrate you every day,” Bill wrote.

It appears as though the Rancic family is soaking up precious family moments before Giuliana heads back to her hosting post of the hit show E! News. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the TV personality will make her return to E! News alongside pal Jason Kennedy this fall.

Rancic has not appeared on the E! show for the past three years but has done some other reporting for E!, including the Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet at various events like the Oscars and Emmys. Originally, she hosted the show from 2005-2015 before she left to move to Chicago with her husband Bill and their son, Duke.

You can catch Rancic on E! News starting September 4.