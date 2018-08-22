‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Starring Kristen Bell Close To A Deal With ‘Hulu’

Kristen Bell's popular series may have an eight-episode run on 'Hulu.'

Kristen Bell is ready to revisit her role in the cult hit series Veronica Mars, according to Entertainment Weekly. Series creator Rob Thomas is also set to return.

The deal is still in the works, but it reportedly would allow Bell to work on the series while still starring in The Good Place. According to Deadline, the series would have a limited, eight-episode run.

The original series ran from 2004-2007. Its first two seasons appeared on UPN and its final season appeared on the CW.

Thomas and Bell joined forces in 2013 to raise funds on Kickstarter for a Veronica Mars movie. They raised $5.7 million for the movie, which was released in 2014.

The series and follow-up film starred Bell as teen sleuth Veronica Mars. She worked closely with her father, a private detective played by Enrico Colantoni. She uncovered the dark secrets of a California town while dealing with her own relationship drama.

There is no word yet as to whether popular fellow cast members Percy Daggs III and Jason Dohring will be signing on to the revival.

Fans of the show are overjoyed.

“VERONICA MARS IS BEING REVIVED FOR HULU. THIS IS THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” said one fan on Twitter.

“I love Veronica Mars with all my heart,” tweeted another. “So while I normally roll my eyes at ‘revivals’…not this time.”

Thomas also tweeted out a link to the Deadline article, getting more than 4,000 likes.

‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Series Near Deal At Hulu With Kristen Bell Reprising Role | Deadline https://t.co/1uOKxlOKGF — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) August 22, 2018

Thomas discussed the appeal of Veronica Mars and the process of casting Kristen Bell in an interview with E! News.

“For Veronica, it was being able to deliver this ‘You will not f*** with me’ attitude,” he said. “I really thought that was the super power of Veronica in a show where we didn’t have any superpowers.”

Bell also recounted why she enjoyed the role so much.

“There was something that I could really feel about Veronica Mars,” she said. “I guess because she was bringing out the person I wanted to be in high school, which was fighting for the underdog, because I find a ton of self-esteem in fighting for the underdog. She was basically allowing me to re-write my high school experience.”

Bell’s role on Veronica Mars was her first starring roles after guest-starring stints on shows like The Shield. She said her role on Veronica Mars helped to build her confidence and teach her the importance of setting the tone as the lead actress.

Bell has gone on to star in The Good Place while raising her two children with husband Dax Shepard.