‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thurs. August 23: Bill Picks Work Over Will, Thorne Wants Father Figure Role

New 'B&B' spoilers indicate that Thorne wants better for Will.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 23 features Will (Finnegan George). Bill (Don Diamont) faces a difficult choice when Justin (Aaron D. Spears) pressures him to choose work over family, while Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) pressures Katie (Heather Tom) to let him step up for the sake of Will. B&B spoilers indicate that Katie will need to make an emotional decision soon, and you can bet that she will choose her son’s welfare over anyone else’s rights.

Besides being Bill’s right-hand man, Justin is also often Bill’s only friend. Recently, he told his henchman that he failed his older sons, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton), and that he needed to do better by Will. B&B viewers will also remember that he expressed a similar sentiment to Katie a week ago after Will shrugged off his attempts for them to bond.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, reveal that Justin will pressure Bill to attend an important, emergency meeting. Bill will feel torn between attending the meeting and protecting his business interests and picking up Will. He knows that his relationship with his son is in peril, but he also wants to protect the legacy that he was built for his family. BB spoilers seem to indicate that he will opt to attend the meeting rather than meet his obligations to his son.

Thorne told Katie that he loved her. On the same evening, he also told Bill that Katie and Will deserved better. He told Dollar Bill that sometimes kids push you away so that they can be sure that you will always stay. However, Bill told him that he didn’t want advice from a dressmaker. Now it seems that Thorne will appeal to Katie.

She Knows Soaps teases that Thorne will tell Katie that if Bill fails Will, that he will step in as a father figure toward the boy. He feels that Bill is neglecting his duties as a father and that Will needs a stable influence. When he confronted Bill last week, he told him that Liam benefitted by not having him in his life. Perhaps he feels that Will may also benefit by not having his dad around.

Although Katie and Bill don’t see eye to eye, she has sided with her baby’s father plenty of times in the past. She was always afraid that Bill would use her alcoholic past to gain custody of Will. Does she allow Thorne to play daddy to her son? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.