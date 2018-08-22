Jennifer Garner ‘Not Pleased’ But ‘Not Surprised’ Ex Ben Affleck Is Dating 22-Year-Old Playboy Model

While she may not be surprised that her ex has moved on with yet another woman, that doesn’t mean that Jennifer Garner is all too pleased.

Since Ben Affleck’s alleged split with SNL writer Lindsay Shookus, he has been seen out and about on a few occasions with 22-year-old Playboy model, Shauna Sexton. Not only did the alleged couple celebrate Affleck’s 46th birthday together, but she was also spotted at Affleck’s home.

According to Radar Online, Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has heard about the actor’s most recent relationship and a source revealed she has mixed emotions.

“Of course, she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model. But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

Ben and Jennifer split up in June of 2015, though their divorce has yet to be finalized. The couple share three children together — 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 6-year-old Samuel. People shares that there was no final catalyst that drove the couple to divorce, it was just time for Ben and Jen to part ways.

However, Ben’s drinking problems were said to have played a role in things that led up to the divorce while a source close to Jen shares that nothing that Affleck does really surprises her anymore.

“Jen realized a long time ago that she cannot fix Ben and that his problems are not hers to solve,” a source told Radar Online. “She’s not his babysitter. She just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private.”

Affleck and his other ex, Lindsay Shookus, began seeing each other in July of last year and their relationship was made public once they were spotted out to dinner together. According to People, the couple split due to distance. Shookus lives in New York City while Affleck makes his home in the Los Angeles area, close to his three children.

A source told the publication that the split was amicable and they just couldn’t make the long-distance work.

“They truly cared for each other and tried to make it work. Unfortunately now is not the time.”

The last time that Shookus and Affleck were spotted together was in late July. The SNL writer and Affleck seemed to be going strong during early summer as she visited him on movie sets in Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

But since the actor’s been linked to Shauna Sexton, neither Affleck or the Playboy model have spoken publicly about their relationship.