Jennifer Lopez Wore $2 Million Worth Of Diamonds To The 2018 MTV VMAs

JLo rocked millions of dollars worth of Tiffany jewels at the award show.

Jennifer Lopez was draped in some serious diamonds when she stole the show at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. Per a new report by Vogue, JLo was sporting millions of dollars worth of diamonds as she attended the big award show, including one of a kind pieces from Tiffany & Co. and earrings that totaled “well over $2 million.”

Jennifer, who performed a medley of hits on the show as she received the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, was dolled up by her stylist Rob Zangardi and his partner Mariel Haenn, who revealed to the outlet that she was wearing some seriously costly jewelry on her big night.

The two revealed that Lopez donned a pair of earrings taken from Reed Krakoff’s first Tiffany & Co. Blue Book collection which is so unique that the set “features one-of-a-kind pieces using only the rarest, most high-quality gems” from the luxury jewelry company.

The earrings are so special that the diamonds featured in them are so rare they’re “the only ones in existence” and are worth “well over $2 million,” the site reported.

“Naturally, the earrings Jennifer chose were the most expensive ones on the tray!” Zangardi told Vogue of the seriously expensive pieces Lopez wore, adding that JLo was also wearing diamond bracelets and rings that weighed 70 carats and would cost six figures to purchase.

Jennifer was clearly pretty happy with her serious rocks, too.

The singer and actress proudly showed off her huge earrings on her official Instagram account while backstage at the VMAs, posting a snap to the social media site with three diamond emojis as the caption.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Lopez has been making a statement by getting decked out in millions of dollars’ worth of jewels.

As Inquisitr reported earlier this year, JLo wore $4.5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels in her music video for her single “Dinero,” including a stunning $500,000 bracelet and a $450,000 necklace. The track, which is Spanish for money, is all about an extravagant lifestyle.

Her seriously costly jewelry choices came shortly after Jennifer showed off her wealth at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards back in May.

Inquisitr shared that Lopez flaunted her millions on her nails for her performance at the award show, as she had a very expensive manicure on display.

The mom of two, who’s currently dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez, actually had real $100 bills stuck to her nails by her manicurist before taking to the stage at the award show to perform “Dinero,” which she then proudly showed off on social media.

But her latest displays of wealth were pretty minor compared to the superstar’s reported net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Jennifer has a net worth of over $400 million from her long career as a singer, dancer, actress, and businesswoman.