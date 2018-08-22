Kim Kardashian Shows Off Short Hair, Reveals Spanx In Tight Pink Dress

Kim Kardashian is back in L.A. after spending time with her husband, Kanye West, children, and friends in Miami last week.

According to an August 22 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian donned a pink latex dress that showed off all of her curves as she headed to the What Goes Around Comes Around party on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star strutted her stuff as she also rocked a shorter, blunt bob. It seems Kim decided to take her hair extensions out for a bit and go with a more natural look for the end of summer. However, she did suffer a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while wearing the skin tight dress.

As the reality star was walking into the party, photographers snapped pictures of her where her Spanx were hanging out from under her bubblegum pink dress. In the past, Kim has revealed that she loves Spanx, and the way they secure her, especially when she is feeling heavier.

“Sometimes I wear two pairs of body shapers on top of each other—especially when I am heavier, I def double it up,” Kim dished on her website about her love for the product. “They really hold you in and make you feel secure!”

Meanwhile, in addition to her eye popping pink dress, Kim Kardashian also carried a dazzling purse. The small Judith Leiber bag was shaped like french fries, and was decorated with a pink box and rainbow to match her ensemble. Kardashian also wore dark sunglasses to complete her look.

WOOPS, Kim Kardashian had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction when her Spanx stuck out of her pink dress! https://t.co/G4s04vjLxD pic.twitter.com/wNix9zoHHI — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 22, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly looking to expand their family again. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that the reality star is ready to have a fourth child, and that the couple have one last embryo to try and have another baby.

The source goes on to reveal that Kim and Kanye are planning to have the embryo implanted into a surrogate very “soon,” and that the embryo is male, meaning the power couple could have another son in the near future.

As many fans will remember, Kardashian carried her first two children, North and Saint. However, after two high risk pregnancies, doctors told Kim it would be too dangerous for her to get pregnant again. Last year she and Kanye decided to use a surrogate to welcome their third child, daughter Chicago, 7 months. Now they’re seemingly looking to do the same thing again in hopes of having one more child.